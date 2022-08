Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE +0.4%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

There's not much in it to start the session with risk appetite rather tepid. US futures are slightly lower with S&P 500 futures seen down 10 points, or 0.2%, at the moment. Nasdaq futures and Dow futures are also seen down 0.2% on the day. In the major currencies space, there is just some light extension of the narrow ranges with USD/JPY being the only notable mover so far today.