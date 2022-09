Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

Be reminded that UK markets are closed but it seems like we are very much continuing the same themes from last week. The dollar is holding firmer while equities are staying on the defensive as we gear towards the Fed. S&P 500 futures are down 23 points, or 0.6%, currently with Nasdaq futures down 0.8% and Dow futures down 0.5%.