Eurostoxx -0.8%

Germany DAX -0.8%

France CAC 40 -0.7%

UK FTSE -0.7%

Spain IBEX -0.6%

In part, the drop here owes to some catch up to the late selling in Wall Street on Friday. European indices did close lower then but almost halved losses upon closing the final day of last week. Meanwhile, US stocks were sold hard towards the close with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing near the lows and the charts looking rather ominous.

For now, the losses in Europe belie the steadier risk mood on the day with US futures pointing to a light bounce following the worst week since March 2020. That said, sentiment remains extremely fragile and I wouldn't be surprised if we will be greeted with more selling once Wall Street steps in later.