Eurostoxx -1.8%

Germany DAX -2.2%

UK FTSE -1.9%

France CAC 40 -2.2%

Spain IBEX -1.7%

European indices have some catching up to do to the declines in Wall Street yesterday. But piling on the misery is that US futures are also keeping lower to start the session. S&P 500 futures are now down 0.6% and Nasdaq futures down 0.8% currently. There isn't much reprieve for stocks at the moment as the bout of selling looks to establish another leg lower this week.