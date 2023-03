Eurostoxx -0.1%

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 -0.2%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Stocks are marginally lower with US futures also seen slightly on the softer side. S&P 500 futures are down 9 points, or 0.2%, with a bit of a decline in the past hour after the hot UK inflation data here. Nasdaq futures and Dow futures are both down 0.3% so it is a bit of a cautious start to proceedings.