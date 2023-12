Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.1%

The only real mover so far today has been the Japanese yen, which is weaker across the board. USD/JPY has moved up from around 145.50 at the end of Asia trading to 146.05 now with the high earlier coming in at 146.45. Besides that, the overall market mood is looking rather tentative as we wait on the key risk events still to come later in the week.