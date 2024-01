Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX -0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

The CAC 40 continues to track at record highs while the DAX is just a whisker away from scaling such heights. The mood in the region is bolstered by increased hopes for an ECB rate cut in April. But for today, the drag in US futures is tempering with the optimism even if that mostly relates to tech stocks. Then, there is also the Fed factor to consider as well.