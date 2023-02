Eurostoxx +1.1%

Germany DAX +1.1%

France CAC 40 +1.0%

UK FTSE +0.8%

Spain IBEX +0.7%

The mood is changing quickly as European morning trade kicks off, with S&P 500 futures now also seen up 14 points, or 0.35%. As such, the dollar is trading more mixed now as it is a little lower against the yen while earlier gains against the aussie and kiwi have been pared somewhat. Other major currencies are still lightly changed on the day for now.