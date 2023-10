Eurostoxx -0.4%

Germany DAX -0.6%

France CAC 40 -0.5%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.7%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.5%

UK stocks are the exception as a weaker pound is likely helping to offset the negative mood. In FX, the dollar and yen are bid amid the risk aversion with S&P 500 futures down 0.8% currently on the day.