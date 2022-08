Eurostoxx -0.5%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.6%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

It is reflective of some anxiety and uneasiness ahead of the key risk event later but the recent headlines from Europe have been less than ideal in any case. The gas crisis is still looming large and the UK also announced planned blackouts and gas cuts for January yesterday. The mood in US futures is also not helping too much with S&P 500 futures seen down 0.2% currently.