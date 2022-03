Eurostoxx +0.6%

Germany DAX +0.4%

France CAC 40 +0.6%

UK FTSE +0.5%

Spain IBEX +0.4%

European stocks are continuing to have a standout week as the gains extend. Investors are seemingly feeling better about the Russia-Ukraine situation as talks are still ongoing and the situation on the ground has yet to escalate. US futures are also keeping calmer with S&P 500 futures little changed and Nasdaq futures up 0.1% currently.