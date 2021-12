Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.1%

UK FTSE +0.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This mirrors the slightly more positive mood in US futures as well. S&P 500 futures are up 0.3% on the day currently.

Elsewhere, Treasury yields are steady and not offering too much to start the new week. 10-year yields are flat at 1.489% while 2-year yields are up 0.9 bps to 0.670%.