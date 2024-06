Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.2%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.2%

For French stocks, it isn't too much comfort but at least the gap lower from yesterday is being cut by quite a bit. The CAC 40 opened the week closer towards 7,800 but is already up 1.4% from its lows yesterday. As for the overall mood, things are more muted as market players are waiting on the key risk events tomorrow instead. S&P 500 futures are flat currently.