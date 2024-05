Eurostoxx flat

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 flat

UK FTSE flat

Spain IBEX +0.1%

Italy FTSE MIB flat

It's shaping up to be another one of those days. As Giuseppe said here, it's time to go fishing. US futures are also not doing much with S&P 500 futures just up 0.1%. All eyes are on the US data later in the week.