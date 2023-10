Eurostoxx -1.1%

Germany DAX -1.1%

France CAC 40 -1.2%

UK FTSE -0.5%

Spain IBEX -1.0%

Italy FTSE MIB -0.8%

That's a really rough start to the day as US futures have also sank to near the lows for the day. S&P 500 futures are now down 17 points, or 0.4%, as traders and investors brace for more uncertainty ahead of the weekend amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.