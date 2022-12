Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.3%

UK FTSE +0.2%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This mirrors the mood in US futures, which sees S&P 500 futures up 0.3% alongside Nasdaq futures and Dow futures - which are also up 0.3% on the day so far. I'd still warn about the technical outlook for the S&P 500 though, and that is one to watch for equities sentiment heading into year-end. For now, the 50.0 Fib retracement level at 3,796 is the line in the sand that is being drawn: