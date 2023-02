Eurostoxx +0.2%

Germany DAX +0.1%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE +0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.2%

This comes as US futures recover slightly from its earlier losses as well. S&P 500 futures are now down just 5 points, or 0.1%, after having been down by as much as 22 points in Asia trading. Even as sentiment recovers slightly, the overall mood remains more tentative as we count down to the US CPI data tomorrow.