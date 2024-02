Eurostoxx +0.3%

Germany DAX +0.3%

France CAC 40 +0.4%

UK FTSE -0.3%

Spain IBEX +0.5%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.8%

The DAX and CAC 40 are quietly looking to fresh record highs once again but overall risk sentiment remains more muted. US futures are flattish at the moment, so that's not offering much to work with in the big picture. Any early moves today might will also come with a caveat, considering the US CPI data release tomorrow.