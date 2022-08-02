Eurostoxx -0.6%

Germany DAX -0.5%

France CAC 40 -0.4%

UK FTSE -0.2%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

This mirrors the more negative tone in US futures, with S&P 500 futures at the lows for the day and down by 25 points, or 0.6%, currently. It's a flight to safety for investors on the day with US-China tensions in focus. Pelosi's visit to Taiwan later in the day threatens to stir up countermeasures by China, in which they have warned might involve military actions.

Elsewhere, bonds are also strongly bid with 10-year Treasury yields seen down 7 bps to 2.533% at the moment. In turn, this is all keeping the dollar and yen underpinned in the major currencies space.