European stocks are a reminder that this isn't a broad global rally, it's an AI-driven rally with a few magacap tech and chip names in the US driving it.

Closing changes on the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX -0.3%

UK FTSE 100 -0.3%

French CAC -0.2%

Italy MIB +0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.1%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX flat

UK FTSE 100 -0.5%

French CAC +0.8%

Italy MIB +1.4%

Spain IBEX -1.6%

This is two weeks in a row of indecision after breaking out to new highs.