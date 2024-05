Most of Europe posted a positive finish but the week was a struggle

Stoxx 600 +0.4%

German DAX +0.5%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

French CAC +0.5%

Italy MIB -0.3%

Spain IBEX -0.3%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -0.5%

German DAX -0.9%

UK FTSE 100 +0.9%

French CAC -1.6%

Italy MIB -1.8%

Spain IBEX -2.8%

For the DAX, this was the third weekly decline in the past four weeks but that came after an extended period of strong gains.