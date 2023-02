Stoxx 600 +0.3%

German DAX +0.6%

Francis CAC -0.1%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.3%

Spain's Ibex +0.7%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.4%

The Stoxx 600 hit a new cycle high in early trading but faded late as the US mood worsened and closed with only modest gains. Does that spill into tomorrow? If so there might be a clear three-day reversal on the chart.