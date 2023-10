US equities are looking better at the moment but it's a rough look for Europe to start the new month:

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 -1.0%

German DAX -1.0%

Francis CAC -1.1%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.3%

Spain's IBEX -1.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB -1.5%

Last week, it looked like the DAX was making a big rejection of the summer lows but now we're right back on the bottom; that's not a good sign.