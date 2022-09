It was another tough one but the periphery generally outperformed the core for the second day. UK stocks were better on news of a special budget from Kwarteng.

Stoxx 600 -0.6%

FTSE 100 +0.2%

German DAX -0.4%

French CAC -0.9%

Italy MIB -0.4%

Spain IBEX flat

There was some buying in the past 15 minutes to prevent European stocks from finishing on the lows.