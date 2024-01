European stock markets were flat today but the damage was done earlier in the week.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 -0.1%

German DAX -0.1%

UK FTSE 100 +0.1%

French CAC -0.4%

Italy MIB -0.1%

Spain IBEX -0.2%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 -1.5%

German DAX flat

UK FTSE 100 -1.5%

French CAC -1.3%

Italy MIB -0.5%

Spain IBEX -2.3%

UK stocks haven't broken out in the same way as many other countries.