Stoxx 600 +0.2%

German DAX +0.7%

UK FTSE 100 +0.4%

French CAC +0.4%

Spain IBEX+1.2%

Italy MIB +0.1%

European stocks hit a session low about an hour before the close but there was a broad global turn in sentiment and a strong bid late. It's been tough to keep stocks down and the Stoxx 600 has now closed out the June drop.