Daily changes:
- Stoxx 600 +0.25%
- German DAX +0.5%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.1%
- French CAC +0.35%
- Spain IBEX -0.4%
- Italy MIB +0.3%
Weekly changes:
- Stoxx 600 +0.1%
- German DAX +0.4%
- UK FTSE 100 +0.5%
- French CAC +0.6%
The weekly Stoxx 600 is at an interesting level. It's through the yearly highs, including on the weekly close but it's riding a 5-week winning streak and didn't exactly rip through resistance. There's still a wall of worry to climb, so that's bullish but I'm struggling to envision a catalyst, particularly in the near term.