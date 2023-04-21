Daily changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.25%

German DAX +0.5%

UK FTSE 100 +0.1%

French CAC +0.35%

Spain IBEX -0.4%

Italy MIB +0.3%

Weekly changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.1%

German DAX +0.4%

UK FTSE 100 +0.5%

French CAC +0.6%

The weekly Stoxx 600 is at an interesting level. It's through the yearly highs, including on the weekly close but it's riding a 5-week winning streak and didn't exactly rip through resistance. There's still a wall of worry to climb, so that's bullish but I'm struggling to envision a catalyst, particularly in the near term.