The Nvidia beat was strong enough to keep the party going worldwide.

Closing changes:

Stoxx 600 +0.9%

German DAX +1.5%

UK FTSE 100 +0.3%

French CAC +1.3%

Italy MIB +1.1%

Spain IBEX +0.3%

This looks like a fresh breakout for the STOXX 600. Today's close is fractionally above the January 2022 intraday high