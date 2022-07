European stocks closed on the lows yesterday but the turnaround in US stocks a day go prompted a catch-up trade:

UK FTSE 100 +1.3%

Stoxx 600 +1.8%

German DAX +1.7%

French CAC +2.1%

Italy MIB +1.3%

Spain IBEX flat

This is a nice bounce but it's far too close to a breakdown for comfort.