It was a round trip in the DAX as it started soft, recovered and then finished on the floor.

On the day:

Stoxx 600 flat

German DAX +0.6%

Francis CAC -0.3%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.4%

Spain's Ibex -0.6%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.6%

On the week:

Stoxx 600 +1.5%

German DAX +1.3%

Francis CAC +0.9%

UK's FTSE 100 +1.8%

Spain's Ibex +1.2%

Italy's FTSE MIB +1.6%

Today was the third failed rally in a row in the Stoxx 600.