Major European indices closed today with gains led by the Spanish Ibex which rose 1.56% and the German DAX which rose 1.36%. The major European indices were also higher for the trading week.
A review of the gains today showed:
- German DAX, +243.73 points or 1.36% at 18161.02.
- France CAC +71.59 points or 0.89% at 8088.25.
- UK FTSE 100 rose 60.99 points or 0.75% at 8139.84. The index closed at record levels this week.
- Spain's Ibex rose 170.90 points or 1.56% at 11154.61 the index closed at its highest level August 2015
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 310.02 points or 0.91% at 34249.76.
For the trading week:
- German DAX rose 2.39%. That's the largest week gain since January 22 week.
- France CAC rose 0.82%.
- UK FTSE 100 hundred rose 3.09%. Its largest week gain since September 2023.
- Spain's Ibex rose 3.96%. Its largest week gain since November 2023
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.97%.
European 10 year yields fell today, but were mostly higher for the week.
- Germany, 2.573%, -6.0 basis points. For the trading week up 4.5 basis points
- France 3.064%, -6.7 basis points. For the week up 4.5 basis points
- UK 4.333%, -2.4 basis points. For the week up 10.2 basis points
- Spain 3.367%, -7.6 basis points. For the week up 4.9 basis points.
- Italy 3.89%, -9.4 basis points. For the week the yield fell -1.8 basis points bucking the trend.