Major European indices closed today with gains led by the Spanish Ibex which rose 1.56% and the German DAX which rose 1.36%. The major European indices were also higher for the trading week.

A review of the gains today showed:

German DAX, +243.73 points or 1.36% at 18161.02.

France CAC +71.59 points or 0.89% at 8088.25.

UK FTSE 100 rose 60.99 points or 0.75% at 8139.84. The index closed at record levels this week.

Spain's Ibex rose 170.90 points or 1.56% at 11154.61 the index closed at its highest level August 2015

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 310.02 points or 0.91% at 34249.76.

For the trading week:

German DAX rose 2.39%. That's the largest week gain since January 22 week.

France CAC rose 0.82%.

UK FTSE 100 hundred rose 3.09%. Its largest week gain since September 2023.

Spain's Ibex rose 3.96%. Its largest week gain since November 2023

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.97%.

European 10 year yields fell today, but were mostly higher for the week.