The major European stock indices are all closing higher. The German DAX and France CAC are closing at new record levels. The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, + 218.86 points or +1.23 percent at 17965.12.

France CAC +67.65 points or 0.4% at 8087.49

UK FTSE 100 +78.59 points or 1.02% at 7747.82

Spain's Ibex, +63.22 points or 0.61% at 10388.91

Italy's FTSE MIB, +424.65 points or +1.27% at 33739.72.

As European traders head for the exits the US the staff indices are also higher but coming off their highest levels

Dow Industrial Average +60.93 or 0.16% at 38835

S&P index up 29 points or 0.56% at 51246.61

NASDAQ up 132 points or 0.82% at 16151.70

Looking at us yields, yields are higher: