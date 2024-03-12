The major European stock indices are all closing higher. The German DAX and France CAC are closing at new record levels. The final numbers are showing:
- German DAX, + 218.86 points or +1.23 percent at 17965.12.
- France CAC +67.65 points or 0.4% at 8087.49
- UK FTSE 100 +78.59 points or 1.02% at 7747.82
- Spain's Ibex, +63.22 points or 0.61% at 10388.91
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +424.65 points or +1.27% at 33739.72.
As European traders head for the exits the US the staff indices are also higher but coming off their highest levels
- Dow Industrial Average +60.93 or 0.16% at 38835
- S&P index up 29 points or 0.56% at 51246.61
- NASDAQ up 132 points or 0.82% at 16151.70
Looking at us yields, yields are higher:
- 2-year yield 4.594%, +6.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.151% +6.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.154% +5.1 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.31%, +3.4 basis points