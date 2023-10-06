The major European indices are closing higher on the day and also at the highs for the day.

German Dax is trading up 155.94 points or 1.03% at 15226.17

France's CAC is up 66.18 points or 0.95% at 7064.44

UK's FTSE 100 is up 44.82 points or 0.60% at 7496.37

Spain's Ibex is up 71.78 points or 0.78% at 9229.49

Italy's FTSE MIB is up 291.17 points or 1.06% at 27781.98

For the trading week, the major indices are still lower on the week:

German Dax, -1.02%

France's CAC -1.03%

UK's FTSE 100 -1.49%

Spain's Ibex -2.11%

Meanwhile in the US, as London/European traders look to exit, traders are snatching victory from the jaws of defeat after the much stronger than expected US jobs report. The major indices are all in positive territory. The NASDAQ index is now positive on the week. The S&P index is stretching toward the unchanged level.

A snapshot of the market currently shows:

Dow Industrial Average up 200 points or 0.60% at 33320.50. The Dow Industrial Average is still down -0.54% for the week

S&P index is up 25.17 points or 0.59% at 4283.10. The S&P index is down -0.11%.

NASDAQ index is up 105.30 points or 0.80% at 13325.83. The NASDAQ index is now up 0.82% for the week.

In the US debt market, yields are higher but well off their high levels for the day:

2-year yield 5.066% +4.2 basis points. The high yield reached 5.151%

5-year yield 4.738% +5.6 basis points. The high yield reached 4.844%

10-year yield 4.765% +4.9 basis points. The high yield reached 4.887%

30-year yield 4.911% +2.4 basis points. The high yield reached 5.052%

In the forex, the GBP is the strongest of the major currencies. The JPY is the weakest. The USD went from being the strongest soon after the US jobs report to mostly lower. The greenback is lower versus all the major currencies with the exception of the JPY.