The major European indices are closing the day lower. The German DAX snapped a seven-day run to the upside which saw the index move to new all-time highs.
- German DAX: Last at 16,628.98, decreased by 27.47 points, a change of -0.16%.
- France CAC: Last at 7,428.53, decreased by 7.47 points, a change of -0.10%.
- UK FTSE 100: Last at 7,513.73, decreased by 1.66 points, a change of -0.02%.
- Spain's Ibex: Last at 10,146.01, decreased by 112.10 points, a change of -1.09%
- Italy's FTSE MIB: Last at 30,121.77, decreased -204.52 points a change of -0.67%
For the trading week most of the indices are still higher:
- German DAX, +1.41%
- France CAC +1.12%
- UK FTSE 100, -0.21%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.05%