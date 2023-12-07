The major European indices are closing the day lower. The German DAX snapped a seven-day run to the upside which saw the index move to new all-time highs.

German DAX: Last at 16,628.98, decreased by 27.47 points, a change of -0.16%.

France CAC: Last at 7,428.53, decreased by 7.47 points, a change of -0.10%.

UK FTSE 100: Last at 7,513.73, decreased by 1.66 points, a change of -0.02%.

Spain's Ibex: Last at 10,146.01, decreased by 112.10 points, a change of -1.09%

Italy's FTSE MIB: Last at 30,121.77, decreased -204.52 points a change of -0.67%

For the trading week most of the indices are still higher: