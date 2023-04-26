The major European indices are closing mostly lower, but all of the intraday lows.
- German DAX closed down -76.40 points or -0.48%. The low price traded down -177.78 points
- Frances CAC closed down -64.95 points or -0.86%. The low price traded down -104.09 point
- UK's FTSE 100 closed down -38.51 or -0.49%. The low price traded down -68.21 points
- Spain Ibex closed up 3.40 points or 0.40%. The low price traded down -96.1 points
- Italy's FTSE closed down minus 166.89 or -0.61%.
As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the forex market shows the EUR is the strongest, and the AUD is the weakest. The USD is lower with small gains vs the NZD and AUD. Having said that, the EUR and GBP and CHF all reached new high extremes vs the USD (lower USD), but the dollar did snap back higher over the last two or so hours of trading.
US yields are also all over the place.
- 2 year yield moved to a low of 3.869% but is back at 3.949%
- 5 year yield moved to a low of 3.425% but is back up at 3.492%
- 10 year yield moved to 3.375%, but is back up at 3.433%
- 30 year yield moved to 3.63% but is back up to 3.676%
The US treasury will auction off 5 year notes at 1 PM today.
US indices are back in the black:
- Dow industrial average is trading up 2 points or 0.01% at 33531
- S&P index is up 12.51 points or 0.31% at 4084.22
- NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 147 points or 1.25% at 11946
Microsoft is leading the way with a gain of $22.83 or 8.29% at $298.33. And video is also moving sharply higher. Its shares are up at $10 or 3.82% at $272.47.
Shares of First Republic Bank reached a all-time low of $4.76. It is currently trading at $6.73 down $1.37 or -16.7%.
Spot gold is trading down $-4.68 -0.24% at $1992.
Crude oil is trading near unchanged at $77.01. It reached a low $75.64 which filled the gap down to $75.70 from the OPEC+ production cuts (March 31 high). Crude oil inventories showed a drawdown of -5.05M barrels which was the larger drawdown than the -1.486M estimate but not as bad as a private data which showed a drawdown -6.0M barrels. Gasoline stocks saw a drawdown of -2.4M vs -0.933M estimate