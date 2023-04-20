The major European indices are ending the day lower. The UK FTSE 100 was the outlier as it closed unchanged on the day:

  • German DAX -0.62%
  • Frances CAC -0.20%
  • UK's FTSE 100 unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex -0.47%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB -1.08%

Things could've been worse. At session lows, the

  • German DAX was down -160.96 points. It closed down -98.27 points
  • Frances CAC was down -42.53 points. It closed down -15.21 points
  • UK's FTSE 100 was down -22.43 point and closed unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex was down -69.79 points and closed down -44.70 points

As London/European traders look to exit for the day, US stocks are lower as well:

  • Dow industrial average -106.26 points or -0.31%
  • S&P index -22.18 points or -0.53%
  • NASDAQ index -66.28 points or -0.54%

In the Forex market, the AUD is breaking to the upside and is the strongest of the major currencies. The NZD is the weakest.

AUD is the strongest and NZD is the weakest of the majors

Looking at the AUDNZD (up 0.79% on the day), the price moved away from its 100 day MA today at 1.0789 after holding support against the level over the last 4 trading days (see support against the blue line in the chart above). The low price today reach 1.0798 before moving to the upside.

The price is getting closer to its higher 200 day moving average at 1.09460. The high price reached 1.09188 today. The price is not trading above its 200 day moving average since February 22.

AUDNZD moves away from 100 day moving average