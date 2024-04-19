While US stocks, the major European indices are more mixed today and this week.
For the day:
- German DAX, -0.56%
- France CAC, point changed
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.24%
- Spain's Ibex -0.33%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.12%
For the trading week:
- German DAX, -1.08%
- France CAC,+0.14%
- UK FTSE 100, -1.25%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.41%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.47%
By comparison, the broader US stock indices are sharply lower:
- S&P index -2.77% - it's worst weeks since September 2023.
- NASDAQ index -5.01% - it's worst week since a -5.65% decline in the week of October 31, 2022