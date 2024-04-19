While US stocks, the major European indices are more mixed today and this week.

For the day:

German DAX, -0.56%

France CAC, point changed

UK's FTSE 100 +0.24%

Spain's Ibex -0.33%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.12%

For the trading week:

German DAX, -1.08%

France CAC,+0.14%

UK FTSE 100, -1.25%

Spain's Ibex, +0.41%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.47%

By comparison, the broader US stock indices are sharply lower: