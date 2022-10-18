The major European indices are closing near low levels for the day, but still higher on the day. The gains were led by the German DAX which rose 0.92%.
A look at the closing levels shows:
- German DAX +0.92%
- France's CAC +0.44%
- UK's FTSE 100 +0.24%
- Spain's Ibex +0.72%
- Italy's FTSE MIB +0.9%
Looking at the hourly chart of the German DAX, the high price today extended briefly above its 50% midpoint of the move down from the August high. That level comes in at 12905.35. The high price reached 12931.76 today before rotating back to the downside of the last few hours of trading.
In the European debt market benchmark 10 year yields are ending mixed:
- Germany 2.282%, +1.2 basis points
- France 2.850% -0.4 basis points
- UK 3.94% -3.3 basis points
- Spain 3.424%, -1.2 basis points
- Italy 4.692%, +1.2 basis points