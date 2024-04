Eurostoxx +0.5%

Germany DAX +0.6%

France CAC 40 +0.5%

UK FTSE +0.7%

Spain IBEX +0.6%

Italy FTSE MIB +0.6%

The better sentiment is carried by tech shares though, with S&P 500 futures up 0.8% and Nasdaq futures up 1.1% on the day. That follows from better earnings by Alphabet and Microsoft. The late rebound in Wall Street to pare some of the losses yesterday is also helping with the mood somewhat.