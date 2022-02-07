The major European stock indices are closing higher the one exception being the Italy's FTSE MIB. The gains are led by the German Dax, France's CAC, and UK's FTSE 100.

The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, +0.8%

France's CAC, +0.9%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.9%

Spain's Ibex, +0.3%

Italy's FTSE MIB,- 0.9%

In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are trading higher but off their highest levels of the day. The Italy's 10 year yield moved as high as 1.901%. It is currently trading back down to 1.804%. The German 10 year yield moved as high 0.25% but is back trading at 0.221%.

European 10Y yields are higher but off their highest levels