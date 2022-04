As European markets close for the day and for the week for Good Friday, the indices are closing in the black.

German DAX, +0.62%

France's CAC, +0.72%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.47%

Spain's Ibex, +0.94%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.57%

For the week:

German DAX, -0.84%

France's CAC +0.63%

UK's FTSE 100, -0.76%

Spain's Ibex, +1.08%

Italy's FTSE MIB +0.28%