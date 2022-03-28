The major European stock indices are closing the day higher although the UK FTSE 100 is unchanged on the day.

A look at the provisional closes shows:

  • German DAX, +1.15%
  • France's CAC, +0.9%
  • UK's FTSE 100 unchanged
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.7%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB +0.9%

In other markets as European/London traders look to exit:

In the US  stock market  , the major indices are all now trading in the red. The NASDAQ index was trading positive for most of the day but is now joined the Dow and the S&P in negative territory:

  • Dow industrial average -225.4 points or -0.66% at 34634.85
  • S&P index -14.18 points or -0.31% at 4528.62
  • NASDAQ index -12.94 points or -0.09% at 14156.23
  • Russell 2000-19.68 points or -0.95% at 2058.29

In the forex market, the JPY continues to rally off lows. The USDJPY is trading below the 50% midpoint of it's day's trading range at 123.544 (trades at 123.41 currently). Despite the gains, the JPY remains the weakest. The USD remains the strongest followed by the EUR which has seen a rebound in the early NY session.

