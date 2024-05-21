London/ European traders are going home and with declines in their major indices:

German DAX, -0.22%

France CAC, -0.67%

UK FTSE 100 under -0.09%

Spain's Ibex -0.04%

Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.64%

Meanwhile in US markets, the major indices are marginally higher:

Dow Industrial Average wrote up 18.40 points or 0.05% at 39824.35

S&P index up 3.41 points or 0.06% at 5311.69 (record close is 5308.14)

NASDAQ index of 13.25 points or 0.09% at 16807.80. Yesterday the index closed at a record level so anything positive today is a new record level.

The small-cap Russell 2000 is down 6.27 points or -0.30% at 2096.24.

Nvidia shares are now up $4.50 after trading down as much as $16 earlier today. The price is about its all-time high closing level of $950.02. It's all-time high intraday price is up at $974