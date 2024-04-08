London/European traders are looking for the exits. The major indices closed higher with the exception of the Spain's Ibex which fell marginally:
- German DAX rose 0.77%
- France CAC rose 0.72%
- UK FTSE 100 did rose 0.41%
- Spain's Ibex fell -0.04%
- Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.87%
As traders look to exit, US yields remain higher on the day:
- 2-year yield 4.778%, +4.6 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.428%, +6.1 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.427%, +5.0 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.559% +2.8 basis points
US stocks are trading higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way:
- Dow Industrial Average up 13.94 points or 0.03% at 38915.83
- S&P index up 3.23 points or 0.06% at 5207.50
- NASDAQ index of 29.49 points or 0.18% at 16277.92
The small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 10.22 points or 0.50% at 2073.69
in other markets:
- Crude oil is trading down $0.87 or -1.0% at $86.04 as hoped for decreased tensions in Israel push prices lower
- Gold is down $1.60 on or -0.07 percent at $2307.60
- silver is up $0.24 or 0.89% to $27.71.
- Bitcoin is trading at $71,796. The high for the day rate $72,756. The all-time high price is being approached at $73,794