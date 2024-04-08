London/European traders are looking for the exits. The major indices closed higher with the exception of the Spain's Ibex which fell marginally:

  • German DAX rose 0.77%
  • France CAC rose 0.72%
  • UK FTSE 100 did rose 0.41%
  • Spain's Ibex fell -0.04%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.87%

As traders look to exit, US yields remain higher on the day:

  • 2-year yield 4.778%, +4.6 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.428%, +6.1 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.427%, +5.0 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.559% +2.8 basis points

US stocks are trading higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way:

  • Dow Industrial Average up 13.94 points or 0.03% at 38915.83
  • S&P index up 3.23 points or 0.06% at 5207.50
  • NASDAQ index of 29.49 points or 0.18% at 16277.92

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 10.22 points or 0.50% at 2073.69

in other markets:

  • Crude oil is trading down $0.87 or -1.0% at $86.04 as hoped for decreased tensions in Israel push prices lower
  • Gold is down $1.60 on or -0.07 percent at $2307.60
  • silver is up $0.24 or 0.89% to $27.71.
  • Bitcoin is trading at $71,796. The high for the day rate $72,756. The all-time high price is being approached at $73,794