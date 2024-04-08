London/European traders are looking for the exits. The major indices closed higher with the exception of the Spain's Ibex which fell marginally:

German DAX rose 0.77%

France CAC rose 0.72%

UK FTSE 100 did rose 0.41%

Spain's Ibex fell -0.04%

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.87%

As traders look to exit, US yields remain higher on the day:

2-year yield 4.778%, +4.6 basis points

5-year yield 4.428%, +6.1 basis points

10 year yield 4.427%, +5.0 basis points

30-year yield 4.559% +2.8 basis points

US stocks are trading higher with the NASDAQ index leading the way:

Dow Industrial Average up 13.94 points or 0.03% at 38915.83

S&P index up 3.23 points or 0.06% at 5207.50

NASDAQ index of 29.49 points or 0.18% at 16277.92

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 10.22 points or 0.50% at 2073.69

in other markets: