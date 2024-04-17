A day after sharp declines of 1.4% or more, the major European indices have rebounded in trading today. A summary of the closing levels shows:
- German DAX, +0.12%
- France CAC, +0.62%
- UK FTSE 100, +0.35%
- Spain's Ibex, +1.05%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.72%
As UK/ European traders look to exit, US stocks are moving in the opposite direction:
- Dow Industrial Average -117.52 points or -0.31% at 37681
- S&P index -20.19 points or -0.40% at 5031.01
- NASDAQ index -101.74 points or -0.64% at 15764.12
The small-cap Russell 2000 is also lower by -8.07 points or -0.41% at 1959.47.
Looking at other markets:
- Crude oil is a lower (at new lows) by -$1.70 at $83.52. That is the lowest low since April 1
- Gold is trading up $3.24 or 0.14% at $2386.35
- Silver is up $0.51 or 1.79% at $28.57
- Bitcoin has taken a nether move to the downside and trades below the $60,000 level. The price low just reached $59,827.
The US debt market, US yields rate lower ahead of the 20 year bond auction at 1 PM ET:
- 2- year yield 4.942%, -2.1 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.640%, -4.2 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.618%, -3.9 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.729%, -2.8 basis points