A day after sharp declines of 1.4% or more, the major European indices have rebounded in trading today. A summary of the closing levels shows:

German DAX, +0.12%

France CAC, +0.62%

UK FTSE 100, +0.35%

Spain's Ibex, +1.05%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.72%

As UK/ European traders look to exit, US stocks are moving in the opposite direction:

Dow Industrial Average -117.52 points or -0.31% at 37681

S&P index -20.19 points or -0.40% at 5031.01

NASDAQ index -101.74 points or -0.64% at 15764.12

The small-cap Russell 2000 is also lower by -8.07 points or -0.41% at 1959.47.

Looking at other markets:

Crude oil is a lower (at new lows) by -$1.70 at $83.52. That is the lowest low since April 1

Gold is trading up $3.24 or 0.14% at $2386.35

Silver is up $0.51 or 1.79% at $28.57

Bitcoin has taken a nether move to the downside and trades below the $60,000 level. The price low just reached $59,827.

The US debt market, US yields rate lower ahead of the 20 year bond auction at 1 PM ET: