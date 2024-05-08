Major European stock indices are closing mostly higher. The exception is Italy's FTSE MIB which declined by -0.27%:

German DAX +0.37%

France CAC +0.69%

UK FTSE 100 +0.49%

Spain's Ibex +0.65%

Italy's FTSE MIB -0.27%

The German DAX closed at a new record high. The UK FTSE 100 also closed at a new record high. Spain's Ibex closed just below the 2024 high at 11154.60 (closed at 11153.00). Moving above that level would take the price the highest level since 2015.

As European/London traders look for the exits, US stocks are mixed:

Dow Industrial Average average of 82.17 points or 0.21% at 38966.60

S&P index minus 3.33 points or -0.06% at 5184.44

Nasdaq -38.34 points or -0.23% at 16294.33

In the US debt market, yields are higher: