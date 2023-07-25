The major European indices are ending the day with mixed results:

German DAX +0.13%

Frances CAC, -0.16%

UK's FTSE 100 +0.17%

Spain's Ibex, -0.25%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.07%

As London/European traders look to exit for the day, the major US stock indices are trading higher. The Dow industrial average is working on its 12 day to the upside and is back in positive territory after declines earlier.

Dow industrial average is up 53 points or 0.15% at 35464.80

S&P index is up 13.09 points or 0.29% at 4567.68

NASDAQ index is leading the way with a gain of 95.62 points or 0.68% at 14154.48

Looking at the forex, the AUD remains the strongest of the major currencies, while the CAD is now the weakest of the major currencies. The USD has weakened in the US session so far today. The EUR remains weak.