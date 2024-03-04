Major European indices are closing the session with mixed results. On Friday, the German DAX closed at a record level, but could not sustain the momentum in trading today. France's CAC continues to waffle up and down near all-time highs, but the highest price remains from February 23 at 7966.69.

The final numbers are showing:

German DAX, -18.92 points or -0.11% at 17716.16. The high close comes in at 17735.08 (from Friday)

France CAC, +22.23 points or 0.28% at 7956.41. It ties closing level was at 7966.69.

UK FTSE 100 100 fell -42.17 points or -0.55% at 7640.34.

Spain's Ibex rose 5.10 points or 0.05% at 10069.79

Italy's FTSE MIP index fell -34.73 points or -0.11% at 32899.56.

Looking at other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows, in the US stock market:

Dow Industrial Average -97.75 points or -0.25% at 38992.38

S&P index -4.05 points or -0.08% at 5132.80. Friday's close at 5137.07 was a record close.

NASDAQ index -40.28 points or -0.25% at 16235. It's all-time high closing price comes in at 16274.94 from Friday's trade

The small-cap Russell 2000 index is up 8.10 points or 0.39% at 2084.59

In the US debt market:

2-year yield 4.60%, +6.5 basis points

5-year yield 4.211% +5.0 basis points

10 year yield 4.221% +3.7 basis points

30-year yield 4.365% +3.6 basis points

Bitcoin continues its move toward its all-time high price of $69,000. The high price today as reached $66,879. The current price is trading at $66,435. The low price today was way down at $62,376.

Crude oil is trading down $0.50 at $79.47 after trading as high as $80.41..

Gold is on pace for an all-time high closing level today. It trades at $2118.37 (at highs for the day) up $35.64 or 1.71%. The high intraday price at $2146.79 is within shouting distance.