The major European indices are closing with gains to start the new trading week. The German and Italian indices led the way:
- German DAX, +0.95%
- France CAC, +0.49%
- UK FTSE 100 hundred, Closed for holiday
- Spain's Ibex, +0.58%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.06%
in the European debt market, 10 year yields are lower:
- German, 2.47%, -2.4 basis points
- France 2.977%, -2.0 basis points
- Spain 3.25%, -0.2 basis points
- Italy 3.802%, -0.1 basis points.
As European traders head for the exits, the broader US stock indices are trading to/near session highs:
- Dow Industrial Average average is up 56.02.00.15 percent at 38733
- S&P index is up 31 points or 0.62% or 5158.80
- NASDAQ index is up 122.00.75 percent at 16277.47
The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 26.18 points or 1.29% at 2061.88.
US yields are modestly higher:
- 2-year yield 4.813%, +0.8 basis points
- 5-year yield 4.486%, +0.5 basis points
- 10 year yield 4.501%, +0.2 basis points
- 30-year yield 4.62%, +0.1 basis points.