The major European indices are closing with gains to start the new trading week. The German and Italian indices led the way:

German DAX, +0.95%

France CAC, +0.49%

UK FTSE 100 hundred, Closed for holiday

Spain's Ibex, +0.58%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.06%

in the European debt market, 10 year yields are lower:

German, 2.47%, -2.4 basis points

France 2.977%, -2.0 basis points

Spain 3.25%, -0.2 basis points

Italy 3.802%, -0.1 basis points.

As European traders head for the exits, the broader US stock indices are trading to/near session highs:

Dow Industrial Average average is up 56.02.00.15 percent at 38733

S&P index is up 31 points or 0.62% or 5158.80

NASDAQ index is up 122.00.75 percent at 16277.47

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 26.18 points or 1.29% at 2061.88.

US yields are modestly higher: