The major European indices are closing with gains to start the new trading week. The German and Italian indices led the way:

  • German DAX, +0.95%
  • France CAC, +0.49%
  • UK FTSE 100 hundred, Closed for holiday
  • Spain's Ibex, +0.58%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.06%

in the European debt market, 10 year yields are lower:

  • German, 2.47%, -2.4 basis points
  • France 2.977%, -2.0 basis points
  • Spain 3.25%, -0.2 basis points
  • Italy 3.802%, -0.1 basis points.

As European traders head for the exits, the broader US stock indices are trading to/near session highs:

  • Dow Industrial Average average is up 56.02.00.15 percent at 38733
  • S&P index is up 31 points or 0.62% or 5158.80
  • NASDAQ index is up 122.00.75 percent at 16277.47

The small-cap Russell 2000 is up 26.18 points or 1.29% at 2061.88.

US yields are modestly higher:

  • 2-year yield 4.813%, +0.8 basis points
  • 5-year yield 4.486%, +0.5 basis points
  • 10 year yield 4.501%, +0.2 basis points
  • 30-year yield 4.62%, +0.1 basis points.