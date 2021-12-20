Energy Live has once again had to change its color scheme on European power prices as they skyrocket to new records.

Here's what prices were six days ago:

This is back on October 1 and for that time, prices were already at 'crisis' levels.

These numbers render many industries completely uncompetitive.

A cold front is moving through much of Europe, leading to higher demand for power and gas.On top of that, there's been a throttling of French nuclear power. European gas prices are out of sight.

TTF gas prices daily

What's particularly concerning is that even out to year-end 2022, TTF prices are at €90.

Those prices are in MwH and I believe that translates to a Henry Hub prices of $55 (it's trading at $3.86). In other words, it's good to be an LNG exporter.